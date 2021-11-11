Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Privia Health Group, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Privia Health Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 28,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $768,803.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,237.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.