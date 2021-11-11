Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Lowered by SVB Leerink

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LHCG. Cowen downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $147.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.34.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

