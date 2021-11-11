Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Cut by Analyst

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Emerson Electric in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17.

EMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.04.

EMR opened at $97.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $73.47 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,507,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 105,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

