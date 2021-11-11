Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Issued By National Bank Financial

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$510.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$461.30 million.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATA. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.33.

TSE:ATA opened at C$50.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.33. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$17.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.92.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$221,100.00.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

