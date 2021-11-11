Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the game software company will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.62.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EA. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.19.

NASDAQ EA opened at $139.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $116.41 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Motco boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,650,989. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.