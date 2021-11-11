Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Goodrich Petroleum Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 39.91% and a positive return on equity of 90.06%.

GDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $20.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of GDP stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $281.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $26.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

