Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Lifted by B. Riley

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Livent in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. B. Riley also issued estimates for Livent’s FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LTHM. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. Livent has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.33, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,096,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,598,000 after acquiring an additional 719,152 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,952,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

