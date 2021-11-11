Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Decreased by B. Riley

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. B. Riley also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 270.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 23.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 812,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 151,697 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 416,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 487,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 46,092.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,720,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

