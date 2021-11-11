Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Raised by Analyst

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vector Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VGR. Barclays lowered Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Vector Group stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Vector Group has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Vector Group in the first quarter valued at $943,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vector Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 28,488 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Vector Group in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vector Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

