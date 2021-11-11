Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Westport Fuel Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $482.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 7,163,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,038,000 after acquiring an additional 597,118 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 24.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,832,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,301,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after acquiring an additional 123,863 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 69.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,148,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 3,068,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

