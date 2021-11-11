QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.05. QUALCOMM reported earnings per share of $2.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $10.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $12.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.92.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $5.38 on Friday, reaching $165.18. 338,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,932,265. The stock has a market cap of $186.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.19. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $169.52.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490,457 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,796,000 after buying an additional 251,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,169,797,000 after buying an additional 410,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

