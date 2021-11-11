Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Raised by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 104,862.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $116.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.21. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

