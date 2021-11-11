QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,288 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 196.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,460,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 263,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $5,750,011.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 845,255 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,631.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

QS opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 10.97. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. Equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

