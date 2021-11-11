Qubitica Trading Down 28.9% Over Last 7 Days (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.76 or 0.00424978 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001187 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.35 or 0.01006900 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

