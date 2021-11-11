R Scott Meyers Sells 2,959 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $167,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $56.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 137.83 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,121,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,770,000 after acquiring an additional 598,367 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

