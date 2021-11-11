Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,691,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,642,000 after acquiring an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,899,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,273,000 after buying an additional 1,890,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,098,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,436,000 after buying an additional 976,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,456,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,155,000 after buying an additional 835,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,584,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,744,000 after buying an additional 536,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RDN stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.