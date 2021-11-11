Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Hits $3.03 on Top Exchanges

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00004645 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $98.53 million and $2.09 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rai Reflex Index alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00073939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00074120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00097173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,717.29 or 0.07230804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,114.47 or 0.99809389 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00020246 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 32,514,602 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rai Reflex Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rai Reflex Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.