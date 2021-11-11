Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Announces Earnings Results

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Rain Therapeutics stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,263. Rain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79.

RAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 13,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $197,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 392,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $6,468,515.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

