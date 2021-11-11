Rainicorn (RAINI) Achieves Market Cap of $79.93 Million

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 11th. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $79.93 million and $1.35 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00073978 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00073559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.46 or 0.00096462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,695.18 or 0.07251017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,658.39 or 0.99855336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00041198 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

