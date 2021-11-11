Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RLYB. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $19.91 on Thursday. Rallybio has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.52. Equities analysts predict that Rallybio will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter worth $5,137,000. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

