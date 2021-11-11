RAMP Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.72 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 11th. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000423 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, RAMP has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $107.68 million and approximately $8.72 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00054026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00226332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00092020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 391,622,329 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

