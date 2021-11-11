Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.180-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.90 million-$146.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.23 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.070 EPS.

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.19. 264,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,177. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.60.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,421. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $6,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,418 shares of company stock worth $12,836,086 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rapid7 stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,007 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Rapid7 worth $26,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

