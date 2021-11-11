RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $38.06, but opened at $35.71. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.89, with a volume of 1,202 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $136,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $89,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,975 shares of company stock worth $91,244 and sold 165,356 shares worth $5,602,099. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 25,538 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 200.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 30,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07.

About RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.