Rarible (RARI) Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Rarible has a market capitalization of $111.32 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Rarible coin can now be bought for approximately $21.56 or 0.00033203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00053929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00226785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00092129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,163,534 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

