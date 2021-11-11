Raven Protocol Trading Down 23.2% Over Last Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.43 million and $1,626.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00074135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00073808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00096514 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,711.11 or 0.07258719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,889.05 or 0.99978823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00040916 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.