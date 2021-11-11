Ravi Naik Sells 20,000 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ravi Naik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88.

On Thursday, October 7th, Ravi Naik acquired 201 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.28 per share, with a total value of $16,337.28.

Shares of STX stock opened at $99.02 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.07. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STX. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $586,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

