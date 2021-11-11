Raymond James Analysts Give Crew Energy (TSE:CR) a C$4.75 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$4.75 price target on Crew Energy (TSE:CR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crew Energy from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Desjardins raised shares of Crew Energy to a buy rating and set a C$4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy to C$4.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.74.

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$3.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$3.58. The company has a market cap of C$486.95 million and a P/E ratio of 2.56.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

