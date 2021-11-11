Raymond James Boosts Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $133.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $122.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BPMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.27.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $114.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at $987,971.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,241 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $318,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,174,196. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,542,000 after acquiring an additional 681,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after buying an additional 473,445 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 44.6% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,321,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,223,000 after buying an additional 407,611 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,711,000 after buying an additional 361,508 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,160,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,074,000 after buying an additional 318,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.