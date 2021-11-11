Raymond James Increases PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target to $50.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PUBM. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $30,462.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 33,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,012,897.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,804 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,663,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,221,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

