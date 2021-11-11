RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.74. RBB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBB. Stephens cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Shares of RBB opened at $26.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $27.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

In related news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 151,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 53.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 99,997 shares during the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

