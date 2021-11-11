Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 576,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,346 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up approximately 1.8% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $38,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

NYSE O traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.30. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.60%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

