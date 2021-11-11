Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Recro Pharma updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of REPH stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,907. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $79.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Recro Pharma stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 127,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.27% of Recro Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on REPH. William Blair began coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.