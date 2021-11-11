Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $416.50

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 416.50 ($5.44) and traded as low as GBX 399 ($5.21). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 403 ($5.27), with a volume of 702,449 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. The company has a market cap of £991.75 million and a PE ratio of 15.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 416.50.

About Redde Northgate (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Redde Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.