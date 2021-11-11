Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,297 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,318,000 after buying an additional 180,910 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after buying an additional 132,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $218.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.51 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.58.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

