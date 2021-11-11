Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Masco by 6.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.24. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

