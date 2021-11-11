Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,455 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,455 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 174.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 50.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of -218.03 and a beta of 0.67. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.13.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,637 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $567,483.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,152 shares of company stock worth $6,397,701. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

