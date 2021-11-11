Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes $292,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 43.0% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 38,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,079,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AutoZone by 24.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,986,000 after purchasing an additional 42,132 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 94,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,466,000 after acquiring an additional 62,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,711.35.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,881.42 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,897.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,696.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1,581.64.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $30.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

