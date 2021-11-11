Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,262,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,144,000 after acquiring an additional 82,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,011,000 after acquiring an additional 220,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,172,000 after acquiring an additional 667,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,306,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKG. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

PKG opened at $135.45 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $125.11 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.41.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

