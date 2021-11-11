Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 186.64% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Reed’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Reed’s stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.57. 1,767,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,081. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.68.

In other Reed’s news, Director John Bello acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman E. Jr. Snyder acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 301,000 shares of company stock valued at $192,300. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reed’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) by 21,289.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,061 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.11% of Reed’s worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Reed’s in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Reed’s in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.10 price target for the company.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

