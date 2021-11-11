Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director P Roy Vagelos sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.04, for a total value of $6,525,751.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,345 shares of company stock valued at $156,290,140 in the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $622.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $610.27 and a 200-day moving average of $577.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 58.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on REGN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

