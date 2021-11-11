Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will announce sales of $116.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.67 million and the highest is $117.00 million. Regional Management reported sales of $97.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $425.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $425.54 million to $425.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $471.96 million, with estimates ranging from $470.32 million to $473.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 10,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,787 shares of company stock worth $2,576,340. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Regional Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Regional Management by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RM traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,438. The company has a quick ratio of 34.12, a current ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $616.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.13. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $64.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

