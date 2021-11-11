Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of Regional Management worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3,753.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,946 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 575.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $214,363.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,340. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

RM stock opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 34.12, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.34. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.13.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

