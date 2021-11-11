Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,662 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lumos Pharma were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Lumos Pharma by 34.0% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

LUMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 28,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $252,035.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 184,544 shares of company stock worth $1,715,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

LUMO opened at $9.10 on Thursday. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $76.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

