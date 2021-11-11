Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 1,183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,099,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,858,261 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 754,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 41,687 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 342,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 25,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

In other Heritage Insurance news, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 8,650 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,885 shares of company stock worth $140,780 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Sunday, July 25th.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $6.63 on Thursday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.27%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.