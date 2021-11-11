Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Orion Group worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Orion Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Orion Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORN. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $145.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

