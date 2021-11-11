Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 254,716 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEDL. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,140,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,900 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,021,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 295,513 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,533,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 249,475 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Vedanta by 40.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 677,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 196,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vedanta by 183.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 190,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 123,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEDL opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. Vedanta Limited has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $20.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09. Vedanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.34%.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

