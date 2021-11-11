Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

VXF opened at $195.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $141.24 and a 1-year high of $200.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

