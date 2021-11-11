Render Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $490.83 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 116.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token coin can now be bought for about $2.95 or 0.00004525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $490.83 million and $91.27 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00054057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.46 or 0.00224719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00091917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,234,919 coins and its circulating supply is 166,433,964 coins. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

