Renewi (LON:RWI) Hits New 1-Year High at $811.00

Renewi plc (LON:RWI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 811 ($10.60) and last traded at GBX 802 ($10.48), with a volume of 154304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 730 ($9.54).

The stock has a market capitalization of £626.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 627.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 597.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Renewi Company Profile (LON:RWI)

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, MIneralz & Water, and Specialities segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

