Rentberry (BERRY) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $361,852.01 and approximately $127.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rentberry has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00053660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00225957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00091966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.